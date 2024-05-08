Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate

Meltem Özgenç / Buse Özel – ISTANBUL

The limited time given to patients during hospital appointments has ignited discussions regarding the adequacy of consultations and the healthcare system.

While the World Health Organization advocates for patient consultations lasting around 20 to 30 minutes, in Türkiye, only five minutes are typically allocated per patient, revealing the stark disparity between recommended patient examination times and current practices.

Recently, a social media post featuring a photo said to be taken at Göztepe Prof. Dr. Süleyman Yalçın City Hospital showed an appointment schedule list allocating just two minutes per patient.

Doctors have expressed concern over the inadequacy of brief consultations. In response to the discovery, the Istanbul Medical Chamber highlighted the necessity of prioritizing patient care over expedited appointment schedules, adding, “This practice will have consequences other than an increase in violence in health and malpractice lawsuits.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is preparing to tackle prolonged waiting times for medical appointments, another contentious issue at public hospitals, with the implementation of innovative solutions.

The ministry will use artificial intelligence to expedite MRI and examination results, alleviating the strain on the Central Physician Appointment System (MHRS).

It is also reintroducing a report renewal system, previously utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic, for citizens aged 65 and above. This system enables them to renew their reports annually, eliminating the need to visit the hospital every three months as is currently required.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca recently announced booking restrictions to curb no-show rates, a measure restricting booking appointments in the same branch through MHRS for 15 days.