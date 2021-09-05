Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 mln Sinovac vaccine shots

  • September 05 2021 10:54:00

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 mln Sinovac vaccine shots

SAO PAULO-Reuters
Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 mln Sinovac vaccine shots

Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Sept. 4 suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorized plant, it said in a statement.

Anvisa said it was alerted on Sept. 3 by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute, a biomedical center that has partnered with Sinovac to locally fill and finish the vaccines, that 25 batches, or 12.1 million doses, sent to Brazil had been made in the plant.

"The manufacturing unit ... was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa in the authorization of emergency use of the mentioned vaccine," the regulator said. The ban was "a precautionary measure to avoid exposing the population to possible imminent risk," it added.

Butantan also told Anvisa that another 17 batches, totaling 9 million doses, had been produced in the same plant, and were on their way to Brazil, the regulator said.

During the 90-day ban, Anvisa will seek to inspect the plant, and find out more about the security of the manufacturing process, it said.

During Brazil's vaccine rollout earlier this year, the vast majority of administered vaccines were from Sinovac. More shots from other manufacturers have since come online.

TURKEY CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Recommended
Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader
Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war
Cuba starts vaccinating children to re-open schools amid COVID surge

Cuba starts vaccinating children to re-open schools amid COVID surge
New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern

New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern
Taliban prepare for government as fighting rages in Panjshir

Taliban prepare for government as fighting rages in Panjshir
Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.