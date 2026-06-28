Bozcaada restricts larger vehicles during summer tourism period

ÇANAKKALE

Authorities on Türkiye’s popular Aegean island of Bozcaada have introduced a seasonal ban on larger vehicles, a move designed to reduce traffic congestion during the peak summer tourist rush.

Approved by the district Traffic Commission, the seasonal ban targets the Geyikli–Bozcaada ferry route — the island’s main artery — by barring midibuses and buses with capacities of 19 to 32 passengers from crossing.

Additional restrictions have also been placed on heavy vehicles. Trucks, lorries and construction machinery will only be allowed to travel to Bozcaada between Monday and Thursday. Their entry will be prohibited on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, when tourist arrivals reach their highest levels.

GESTAŞ, the company operating ferry services across the Çanakkale Strait and island routes, urged vehicle owners and transport operators to plan their travel accordingly, warning that the restrictions will remain in force throughout the peak tourism season. Located in the northern Aegean Sea off the coast of Çanakkale province, the island has become one of Türkiye’s most sought-after holiday destinations, attracting around 1.5 million domestic and international visitors each tourism season.

Earlier this year, Bozcaada gained further global attention after being featured in National Geographic’s 2026 list, “15 of the Best Places in the World for Food Right Now.”