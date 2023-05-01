Bovine aortas to be used in humans

Bovine aortas to be used in humans

ANKARA
Bovine aortas to be used in humans

An academic and his team from Ankara University has produced an aorta that can be used in humans from bovine aortas with a 3D bio-printer.

Ankara University Biochemistry Department Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burak Derkuş and his team of graduate and doctoral students, in collaboration with researchers from the U.K., Switzerland, Middle East Technical University and Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, have produced natural aortic vessels that can be used in humans from bovine aortas.

Bovine aortas obtained from slaughterhouses were decellularized in the laboratory, transformed into an innovative biomaterial and new aortic vessels were created using a 3D bioprinter.

The new vessels, which have an elastic structure, received their mechanically durable structure from an algae-derived biopolymer and their superior biological properties from decellularized aortic tissue.

Stating that problems such as aortic narrowing can sometimes occur due to unhealthy diet, smoking or genetic inherited diseases, Derkuş said if such conditions progress to advanced stages and especially if surgical procedures are needed, synthetic aortic grafts or vascular grafts are used and these do not have the biological activity or function of an aortic vessel.

“We have seen that the aortas we developed promote advanced vascular formation and does not cause inflammation. It has superior properties in terms of hydrodynamic mechanical strength. It is extremely elastic and suturable,” Derkuş said.

“After a clinical trial, we hope that these aortas will be used in cardiovascular surgeries,” he added.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye marks Labor Day

Türkiye marks Labor Day

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks Labor Day

    Türkiye marks Labor Day

  2. Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

    Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

  3. Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

    Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

  4. Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

    Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

    Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria
Recommended
Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Syria

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Syria
‘Oligarchs keep their boats anchored in Bodrum’

‘Oligarchs keep their boats anchored in Bodrum’
Türkiye announces first space travelers

Türkiye announces first space travelers
Wet nursing project in practice for quake-hit babies

Wet nursing project in practice for quake-hit babies
Building of İzmir Economic Congress reopened in its 100th year

Building of İzmir Economic Congress reopened in its 100th year
WORLD Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Turkish restaurant chain BigChefs is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this week with the book building for the shares to be offered at 22.5 Turkish Liras per share taking place between May 3 and May 5.

SPORTS Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on April 29 in game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.