Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

BİTLİS
The boundaries between the provinces of Bitlis and Muş in eastern Türkiye have been redrawn following a court decision that awarded approximately 1,270 acres of land from Arı Village in Bulanık district of Muş to Alakır Village in the Ahlat district of Bitlis.

The ruling concludes a long-standing dispute over pasture land.

The residents of Alakır Village, whose livelihood depends on agriculture and animal husbandry, initiated the lawsuit to address their issues with the neighboring Arı Village. The case was brought to court, where extensive on-site investigations were conducted, and numerous witnesses were heard.

The villagers’ persistence paid off after more than two years of legal proceedings, resulting in a court decision that expanded the border of Bitlis and reduced that of Muş.

Muhammet Akif Koçak, the lawyer representing Alakır Village, said that both the villages and their supporters were heard. “Neighboring villages were also listened to.”

“We had a good court process. Residents from both Alakır and Arı villages respected the decision made by trusting the rule of law,” he added.

“The result will make a great contribution to farmers, especially in the pasture area.”

