Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

ISTANBUL

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed his first chequered flag of the season to win the Turkish Grand Prix on Oct. 10 as Max Verstappen reclaimed the lead in the title race.

The Red Bull driver finished second to take a six-point lead in the championship ahead of Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton who could only finish fifth.

Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, took third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Formula 1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021 started in Istanbul on Oct. 10.

The 16th race of the racing season took place at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.4-kilometer (3.4 miles) circuit with 58 laps. Istanbul is hosting the race for the second straight year in the Tuzla district on the Asian side.

Bottas has begun from the pole position in the Turkish GP.

His teammate Lewis Hamilton, who delivered the fastest lap ever seen at Istanbul Park, finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:22.868 but started in P11 due to an engine penalty in Istanbul.



