Bosphorus Film Festival to kick off on Oct 23

  • July 29 2020 07:00:00

Bosphorus Film Festival to kick off on Oct 23

ISTANBUL
Bosphorus Film Festival to kick off on Oct 23

The 8th Bosphorus Film Festival in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul will be held on Oct. 23-30, the organizers announced on July 28. 

In a statement, organizers said applications for festival’s national feature, national short film, and Bosphorus Film Lab have already begun via its website, www.bogazicifilmfestivali.com.

The festival is organized with the support of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry as well as Turkey's national broadcaster TRT.

Citing the festival’s artistic director Emrah Kılıç, the statement added that many festivals were postponed or organized online this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to physically hold the Bosphorus Film Festival in accordance with the spirit of the festival, and believe that we can screen movies in theaters by the end of October by providing the necessary hygiene rules and applying the measures taken,” Kılıç said.

“Especially while using the online facilities through the 'Bosphorus Film Lab', the industry part of the festival, we also want to hold activities physically,” he said.

Bosphorus Film Lab is organized to contribute to the production of feature films.

“It is very important for all of us, especially in this period, to talk about art and cinema, watch movies in the halls, and make a festival where we can feel better,” he added.

The winner of the national feature competition will be awarded 100,000 Turkish liras (around $14,400).

MOST POPULAR

  1. 3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

    3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

  2. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  3. Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

    Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

  4. CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

    CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

  5. Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks

    Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks
Recommended
Kula aims to become a draw after UNESCO reprieve

Kula aims to become a draw after UNESCO reprieve
Çınaraltı: Istanbuls historical tea garden

Çınaraltı: Istanbul's historical tea garden
Israel city’s bid to honour Egyptian diva stirs anger

Israel city’s bid to honour Egyptian diva stirs anger
3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city
Work should continue in Hagia Sophia: Op-ed

Work should continue in Hagia Sophia: Op-ed
In Van, an Urartu castle returns to its former glory

In Van, an Urartu castle returns to its former glory  
WORLD TKP/ML members sentenced to prison in Germany

TKP/ML members sentenced to prison in Germany

Leading members of the outlawed Turkish Communist Party - Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML) have been sentenced to prison in Germany for their support of terrorist activities in Turkey. 
ECONOMY Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Turkey's investment demand, despite the pandemic, followed a stronger course this January-June compared to the same period last year, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on July 28.
SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.