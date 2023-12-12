Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

FRANKFURT
Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday t plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

The cuts at Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen in southwest Germany, to be completed by the end of 2025, will affect roles in development, administration and sales, a spokeswoman told AFP.

Talks are ongoing with employee representatives to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The spokeswoman said Bosch was looking at "redeployment of employees to other areas, offering qualification programmes in areas that are growing", as well as early retirement and voluntary redundancy.

Bosch is facing major structural changes when it comes to transmissions as the shift to electromobility gathers pace.

Many electric vehicles use simpler, single-speed transmissions, requiring fewer parts than those in vehicles with combustion engines.

Shifting production generally requires high upfront investments, while the new processes require fewer employees.

Beyond the electric transition, Bosch cited others challenges it was facing, including a weak global economy and stubborn inflation, caused by high energy and raw material costs.

The company stressed there would be no compulsory redundancies in the forthcoming cuts, in line with a recent agreement.

In July, Bosch signed a deal with employee representatives barring redundances in its mobility unit in Germany, which has about 80,000 workers.

 

lay off,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears dissolution

Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'

    Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'

  2. Gaza destruction worse than in WWII Germany: EU's Borrell

    Gaza destruction worse than in WWII Germany: EU's Borrell

  3. Microsoft, US labor group team up on AI

    Microsoft, US labor group team up on AI

  4. Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin's 'dreams'

    Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin's 'dreams'

  5. Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks

    Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks
Recommended
Pace of growth in industrial output slows

Pace of growth in industrial output slows
Carmakers produce some 1.4 million vehicles

Carmakers produce some 1.4 million vehicles
Current account posts surplus in second straight month

Current account posts surplus in second straight month
Unemployment declines to 11-year low in October

Unemployment declines to 11-year low in October
Minimum wage talks set to kick off

Minimum wage talks set to kick off
Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’

Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears dissolution

Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'

Israel pressed on with its bombing of Gaza on Tuesday after saying its campaign to destroy Hamas has left the Palestinian militant group on the "the verge of dissolution".
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.