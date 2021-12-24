Books, photo, coin found in time capsule

  • December 24 2021 07:00:00

Books, photo, coin found in time capsule

WASHINGTON
Books, photo, coin found in time capsule

A time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general was opened on Dec. 22, revealing several water-logged books and other artifacts.

The bronze statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War, was taken down in September in Richmond, the Virginia city that was the capital of the South during the bloody 1861-65 conflict.

Unveiled in 1890, the towering figure of Lee mounted on a horse is among hundreds of Confederate monuments in the United States that are widely considered symbols of racism.

Once the sculpture was carted away in pieces, work crews began a search of the 12-meter granite pedestal for a time capsule believed to be hidden in a cornerstone of the base in 1887.

They abandoned the search after several days but discovered the time capsule last week while dismantling the pedestal and took it to the Department of Historical Resources in Richmond to be opened.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ceremoniously lifted the lid off of the shoebox-sized box on Wednesday after conservators spent several hours scraping away at the lead and mortar sealing the container.

According to an 1887 newspaper article, the time capsule contained relics from the Civil War such as buttons and bullets, Confederate currency, maps, a Bible, a picture of assassinated president Abraham Lincoln in his coffin and other items.

The box opened on Dec. 22 contained three books, a cloth envelope with a photograph and a coin of unknown origin.

The books, envelope and photo had all suffered water damage.

One of the books was the 1875 American Ephemeris and Nautical Almanac, a guide for astronomers, surveyors and navigators.

Another, however, appeared to be a book published in 1889, two years after the time capsule was reportedly buried, leading to speculation there may be another time capsule hidden in the pedestal.

Lee’s statue in Richmond became the focus of protests for racial justice last year following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.

During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and fought to maintain slavery, which the rest of the country had abolished.

U.S.,

TURKEY Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Visitors return to Afghan national museum

Visitors return to Afghan national museum
Treasures found in ancient shipwrecks

Treasures found in ancient shipwrecks
Honorary Oscars gala postponed

Honorary Oscars gala postponed
Building on tradition: Iraqi labourer preserves calligraphic art

Building on tradition: Iraqi labourer preserves calligraphic art
Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey

Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey
Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa

Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.