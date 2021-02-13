Bookmobile serves readers despite virus

  • February 13 2021 07:00:00

Bookmobile serves readers despite virus

ŞIRNAK
Bookmobile serves readers despite virus

A bookmobile is providing access to knowledge and learning for residents in southeastern Şırnak province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile library has bookshelves, seats where students can sit and read, three laptops and internet service. It offers service to people living in rural areas who do not have access to a library.

As part of coronavirus measures, the staff at the library give disinfectant to children and observed mask-wearing and social distancing while at the library.

Library custodian Nurettin Arka said that the library brings the books, students, youth, disabled people and adults together in the villages.

He said the aim is to increase the knowledge of children and young people, in particular, noting that the library is working to prevent users from staying away from books because of the pandemic.

Arka said the library has 1,500 books in various categories and it lends 300 and replaces them with new ones every 15 days in turns to seven villages.

“We also provide internet service in our library. Our aim is to bring people and knowledge together and support their development,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish lawmakers blast US letter on Turkey

    Turkish lawmakers blast US letter on Turkey

  2. Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

    Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone

    Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone

  4. Turkey not to ‘retreat’ on S-400 issue: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey not to ‘retreat’ on S-400 issue: Presidential spokesperson

  5. Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west

    Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west
Recommended
Eastern Anatolia offers over 17 km of uninterrupted skiing

Eastern Anatolia offers over 17 km of uninterrupted skiing
Antarctica hides Earth’s history, says Turkish scientist

Antarctica hides Earth’s history, says Turkish scientist
Turkey’s Cappadocia region hotspot for Valentines Day

Turkey’s Cappadocia region hotspot for Valentine's Day
Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan
Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone

Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone
Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west

Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west
WORLD Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK news group

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK news group

Meghan Markle on Feb. 11 won her high-profile privacy claim against a British newspaper group for publishing a private letter that she wrote to her estranged father.
ECONOMY Turkey to use first gas from Black Sea in Q1, 2023

Turkey to use first gas from Black Sea in Q1, 2023

Turkey will start using gas from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea in the first quarter of 2023, government sources told Anadolu Agency on Feb. 11. 
SPORTS Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which is among the world’s foremost tourism destinations, has recently hosted three world-class tennis tournaments.