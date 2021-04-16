Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists

ISTANBUL

Journalist and writer Hatice Utkan Özden’s first book “Çağdaş Sanat ve Yaratıcılık” (Contemporary Art and Creativity), published by Morena, opens the door to the artists unknown and the hidden world of creativity.



After taking exclusive interviews with artists, Özden, who is also a freelance culture and art writer for Hürriyet Daily News, examines the creative processes of well-known and different contemporary artists of the art world who have put up their exhibitions in museums worldwide.

Özden reveals the essence of various artworks by these artists put up in exhibitions in Istanbul in terms of what inspired them to create and the meaning behind their works. She answers some of the most insightful questions in her book about the contemporary world of art, such as how contemporary artists think and what inspires them to create their artworks.

With the exhibitions held in Istanbul between 2010 and 2020, readers of the book will find the creativity process of several artists including Şükran Moral, Halil Altındere, Elif Uras, Ferhat Özgür, :mentalKLINIK, Julian Rosefeldt, Huo RF, Daniel Firman, Pablo Genoves, Arik Levy, Mehmet Güleryüz, Nil Yalter, Axel Hütte, Berlinde de Bruyckere, Taryn Simon, Viron Vert, Kutluğ Ataman, Taner Ceylan, Hamra Abbas, Tayfun Serttaş, Orhan Cem Çetin, Sophie Calle, Sarah Morris, Ali Kazma, Bill Viola, Aydan Murtezaoğlu, Bülent Şangar, Fahrelnissa Zeid, Ai Weiwei, Füsun Onur, Hüseyin Çağlayan, Peter Kogler, Anton Henning and Thomas Ruff.