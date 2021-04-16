Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists

  • April 16 2021 07:00:00

Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists

ISTANBUL
Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists

Journalist and writer Hatice Utkan Özden’s first book “Çağdaş Sanat ve Yaratıcılık” (Contemporary Art and Creativity), published by Morena, opens the door to the artists unknown and the hidden world of creativity.

After taking exclusive interviews with artists, Özden, who is also a freelance culture and art writer for Hürriyet Daily News, examines the creative processes of well-known and different contemporary artists of the art world who have put up their exhibitions in museums worldwide.

Özden reveals the essence of various artworks by these artists put up in exhibitions in Istanbul in terms of what inspired them to create and the meaning behind their works. She answers some of the most insightful questions in her book about the contemporary world of art, such as how contemporary artists think and what inspires them to create their artworks.

With the exhibitions held in Istanbul between 2010 and 2020, readers of the book will find the creativity process of several artists including Şükran Moral, Halil Altındere, Elif Uras, Ferhat Özgür, :mentalKLINIK, Julian Rosefeldt, Huo RF, Daniel Firman, Pablo Genoves, Arik Levy, Mehmet Güleryüz, Nil Yalter, Axel Hütte, Berlinde de Bruyckere, Taryn Simon, Viron Vert, Kutluğ Ataman, Taner Ceylan, Hamra Abbas, Tayfun Serttaş, Orhan Cem Çetin, Sophie Calle, Sarah Morris, Ali Kazma, Bill Viola, Aydan Murtezaoğlu, Bülent Şangar, Fahrelnissa Zeid, Ai Weiwei, Füsun Onur, Hüseyin Çağlayan, Peter Kogler, Anton Henning and Thomas Ruff.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

    Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

  2. Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

    Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

  3. No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

    No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

  4. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  5. Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM

    Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM
Recommended
Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors

Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors
New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world

New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world
‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef
Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million
Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet

Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet
Diorama artist creates the world in her dream

Diorama artist creates the world in her dream
WORLD US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for malign actions

US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on April 15 imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year’s U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.
ECONOMY Private sector foreign debt up in February

Private sector foreign debt up in February

Outstanding short- and long-term debts of Turkey’s private sector rose this February, the Turkish Central Bank said on April 15. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş football club on April 15 was ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras ($2.1 million) for their former manager Abdullah Avcı as compensation for the termination of his contract.