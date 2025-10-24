Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

NEW YORK
Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

Decades into his career, Jon Bon Jovi faced an unexpected challenge in 2022 — his voice began to fail him. Doctors later discovered that one of his vocal cords was atrophying, requiring major surgery.

Now, after extensive rehabilitation, Bon Jovi is ready to return to the stage. The band announced that it will embark on its first tour in four years, titled the Forever Tour, kicking off next summer with four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden before heading to Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Bon Jovi said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The band’s last concert took place on April 30, 2022, in Nashville — a performance featured in the 2024 Hulu documentary “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”

Artist presales for the Forever Tour begin will be launched on Oct. 31 at bonjovi.com.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris
Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna
Shops unearthed in Hyllarima’s agora

Shops unearthed in Hyllarima’s agora
Seed, plant remains in Küllüoba reveal burial ritual

Seed, plant remains in Küllüoba reveal burial ritual
Ballerina Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theater

Ballerina Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theater
Auction house to sell Gene Hackman’s possessions

Auction house to sell Gene Hackman’s possessions
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿