Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

NEW YORK

Decades into his career, Jon Bon Jovi faced an unexpected challenge in 2022 — his voice began to fail him. Doctors later discovered that one of his vocal cords was atrophying, requiring major surgery.

Now, after extensive rehabilitation, Bon Jovi is ready to return to the stage. The band announced that it will embark on its first tour in four years, titled the Forever Tour, kicking off next summer with four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden before heading to Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Bon Jovi said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The band’s last concert took place on April 30, 2022, in Nashville — a performance featured in the 2024 Hulu documentary “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”

Artist presales for the Forever Tour begin will be launched on Oct. 31 at bonjovi.com.