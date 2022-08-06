Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast

ORDU - Demirören News Agency

An object thought to be a sea mine floating along the Black Sea shore has been safely destroyed by bomb disposal teams.

The teams called by the police, who came to the Black Sea province of Ordu’s Ünye district upon notification, destroyed the suspicious object safely, which they covered with sandbags so that the shrapnel pieces don’t spread to the environment.

The teams banned the entrance to the beach due to the operation.

A sample was taken from the object and sent to the capital Ankara to determine whether it was a sea mine.