Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast

ORDU - Demirören News Agency
Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast

An object thought to be a sea mine floating along the Black Sea shore has been safely destroyed by bomb disposal teams.

The teams called by the police, who came to the Black Sea province of Ordu’s Ünye district upon notification, destroyed the suspicious object safely, which they covered with sandbags so that the shrapnel pieces don’t spread to the environment.

The teams banned the entrance to the beach due to the operation.

A sample was taken from the object and sent to the capital Ankara to determine whether it was a sea mine.

Turkey, Türkiye,

ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

    China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

  3. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  4. Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

    Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

  5. Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together

    Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together
Recommended
Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert

Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert
‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’

‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’
Three more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye

Three more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye
Ministry to prevent flamingo deaths in Lake Salt

Ministry to prevent flamingo deaths in Lake Salt
‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’

‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’
Woman returns from US, starts farming in village

Woman returns from US, starts farming in village
WORLD Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long COVID, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date has suggested.
ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.