Bomb kills five police from Pakistan polio protection team

Bomb kills five police from Pakistan polio protection team

ISLAMABAD
Bomb kills five police from Pakistan polio protection team

A bomb targeting a polio protection team in northwestern Pakistan Monday killed at least five police officers, officials said.

"A police truck transporting around 25 policemen for anti-polio campaign duties was targeted by an IED (improvised explosive device)," Anwar ul Haq, a senior government official in Bajaur district, told AFP.

He said at least five police officers were killed and at least 20 others were wounded.

Kashif Zulfiqar, a senior police officer in the district, confirmed the death toll.

The attack happened in Mamund in Bajaur district, on the border with Afghanistan, in an area where militancy has been rising since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Islamist militants, including the Pakistan Taliban, have killed scores of polio vaccination workers and their security escorts in the past.

dead, Explosion,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission
LATEST NEWS

  1. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  2. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  3. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

  4. Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

    Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

  5. China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

    China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain
Recommended
Bangladeshs Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition
China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain
Top US diplomat due in Israel for tough Gaza talks

Top US diplomat due in Israel for tough Gaza talks
Germany ready to sell Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia: minister

Germany ready to sell Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia: minister
2 dead in Kherson as Russian soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on front line

2 dead in Kherson as Russian soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on front line
Trump rallies supporters in Iowa on Capitol riot anniversary

Trump rallies supporters in Iowa on Capitol riot anniversary
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.