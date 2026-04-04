Bolu mansion library offers students quiet retreat in shadow of history

Bolu mansion library offers students quiet retreat in shadow of history

BOLU
Bolu mansion library offers students quiet retreat in shadow of history

A 150-year-old mansion in the northern province of Bolu hosts students in the shadow of history, serving as a boutique library where visitors can read and study within a centuries-old atmosphere.

Located in the town of Göynük, the mansion was restored in 2017 by 85-year-old Ülkü Bayındır Törüner, who inherited the property from her grandfather.

After the restoration, part of the building was converted into the “Bayındır House Library,” built with her personal collection and donated books.

Library supervisor Salim Sarpkaya said the venue has attracted significant attention, especially from tourists visiting the town, which is known for its well-preserved Ottoman-era architecture.

“Many visitors want to see this place. Some even bring books and leave them here,” Sarpkaya said.

The library operates on a trust-based lending system for local residents, who can borrow books by registering their names.

Visitors from outside the town are not allowed to take books away but are welcome to read on-site.

Furkan Aktaş, principal of a local middle school, highlighted the importance of introducing students to such cultural spaces.

“It is very valuable for students to experience this atmosphere and develop a connection with books,” he said.

Students have also shown strong interest in the library.

Seventh-grader Zeynep Büşra Demirtaş said she visits the library with her friends and enjoys discovering new books and photographs of places she has not seen before.

"I saw things that don't exist in Göynük and photos of different places in Bolu," she said. "I've discovered many books here that I had never seen before."

Another student, Sena Ela Daş, who visited the library for the first time, described the collection as “creative and enjoyable” and said she would like to return.

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