Türkiye introduces full bus ticket refunds up to 12 hours before departure

ANKARA

Türkiye has mandated full refunds for intercity bus tickets cancelled up to 12 hours before departure under sweeping amendments to its road transport regulations.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the changes aim to improve passenger rights, accelerate digitalization and increase operational efficiency across the transport sector.

Under the new rules, intercity bus operators will be required to provide passengers with a full refund if tickets are cancelled at least 12 hours before departure. Companies will also be obliged to issue “open tickets” — flexible tickets allowing later travel — until the scheduled departure time.

The regulation additionally allows bus operators to use alternative areas designated by local authorities when bus terminals are full, in an effort to ease congestion during peak travel periods.

As part of Türkiye’s broader digital transformation push, all transport authorization certificate holders will be required to join the National Electronic Notification System (UETS) starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The regulation also imposes new obligations on courier operators. Cargo transport companies carrying courier shipments will now have to comply with courier-specific regulations.

Under the new framework, Türkiye also extended the compliance period allowing 2013-model and older passenger cars to operate under certain tourism and passenger transport licenses.