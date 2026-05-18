Ankara searches for Macron jogging route ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA

Turkish officials are reportedly scouting jogging routes for French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the major NATO summit in Ankara this July, as Macron’s habit of going for morning runs during overseas visits has become a signature feature of his diplomatic trips.

Among the locations discussed for Macron’s possible run are Dikmen Valley, Botanik Park and the lakeside surroundings of Lake Eymir. The French leader has previously drawn attention for maintaining his jogging routine during visits to Kenya, Yerevan and Cairo, often accompanied by heavy security measures and wide media coverage.

Türkiye will host the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Ankara on July 7, marking the country’s second NATO summit after the alliance gathering held in Istanbul in 2004. Diplomats view the meeting as strategically significant amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the war in Ukraine and debates over the future of European security and defense cooperation.

Preparations for the summit are expected to take shape during the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for May 20-21 in Helsingborg. The gathering will be Sweden’s first high-level NATO meeting since joining the alliance. Diplomatic sources say ministers will discuss the summit’s agenda, slogans, invited leaders and key political messages.

NATO’s traditional emphasis on collective defense and alliance unity is expected to remain central, while Türkiye is reportedly seeking to highlight themes such as a “Stronger and More capable NATO” and a “Strong and Effective NATO.” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is also said to support messaging focused on “A Stronger Europe within a Stronger NATO.” The broader message of the Ankara summit is expected to stress maintaining unity and solidarity among allies despite growing global instability.

Leaders from NATO’s 32 member states are expected to attend, alongside representatives from partner countries and observer states. Invitations for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are reportedly under discussion, while leaders from NATO’s Asia-Pacific partners — Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — are also expected in Ankara. Some Middle Eastern leaders may additionally be invited.

One of the most closely watched issues remains whether U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the summit following his recent criticism of NATO, although diplomatic sources say the likelihood of his participation remains high because the meeting is being hosted by Türkiye.