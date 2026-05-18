Caretta carettas return to Türkiye’s southern coast of Antalya for nesting season

ANTALYA

Endangered caretta carettas have begun nesting and laying eggs on Kizilot Beach in the Manavgat district of Türkiye’s southern Antalya province.

In field studies carried out by Türkiye’s Ecological Research Association (EKAD) and authorized by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, caretta caretta nests were identified on the Kizilot nesting beach.

EKAD Kizilot Region Project Coordinator biologist Fatih Polat said that, due to climatic conditions, sea temperatures have risen later than usual this year, leading to a delay in nesting compared to previous years.

Noting that the first nest was recorded on April 24 last year and on May 14 this year, Polat said: “There is an approximately 20-day difference. This is due to colder weather and the delayed warming of the sea. In the coming period, we expect June and July, when temperatures rise, to be the peak nesting months.”

Polat also stressed that, with the start of the nesting season, activities on the beach should be kept to a minimum, adding that hotels should regulate their beach areas, heavy vehicles should be prevented from entering the shore, and the environment should be kept clean in order to protect caretta carettas.

Meanwhile, on Belek Beach in Antalya’s Serik district, a sea turtle conservation program led by the Belek Tourism Investors Union (BETUYAB) in cooperation with EKAD has reached its 32nd year. Launched in 1994, it is considered one of Türkiye’s longest-running biodiversity protection efforts, combining conservation with sustainable tourism.

Over 32 years, 44,839 nests have been recorded along the 29.3-kilometer coastline, enabling 1,513,316 hatchlings to reach the sea. Starting with just 68 nests in its first year, the project expanded through cooperation between scientists, public institutions, local authorities and tourism operators.

Today, Belek is one of the most important Mediterranean nesting areas and a reference model for coastal tourism. Authorities say sustained protection has increased awareness, with hotels and stakeholders applying lighting controls, restricted beach access and monitored nesting zones.