Bolshoi Ballet in Istanbul for the first time

ISTANBUL

Russia’s legendary Bolshoi Ballet is bringing two of its most iconic productions to life on the stage of Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), which boasts Türkiye’s most advanced stage technologies.

For the first time in the city, the world-renowned company will perform Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake as part of the Istanbul Culture Route Festival, accompanied by dazzling costumes, a masterful orchestra and a vast ensemble.

With a massive cast, including dancers, orchestra members and technical staff, the production promises not only a ballet performance but a comprehensive celebration of the performing arts.

Blending its historic design elements with Sergei Prokofiev’s score, “Romeo and Juliet” will create an enchanting ambiance on the Istanbul stage.

First staged in 1940, the production made its mark on ballet history with Prokofiev’s immortal music and Leonid Lavrovsky’s original choreography, inspired by Verona chronicles, medieval tales of love and historic dance traditions. With its richness and dramatic power, the work has remained a masterpiece in ballet repertoires across the globe.

Romeo and Juliet will be performed at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26-27 at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

The Bolshoi Ballet will also present one of the most iconic works of the classical repertoire, Swan Lake, on the grand stage of AKM as part of the same festival.

Premiered in 1877, Swan Lake was Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s first ballet composed for the Bolshoi Theater. Famous for its legendary score, the “Dance of the Little Swans” and the Black Swan Odile’s 32 fouettés, it remains one of the most frequently performed ballets worldwide.

Swan Lake will be performed at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29-30 at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

Around 350 dancers, musicians and theater staff will travel to Istanbul for the two shows. The original sets and costumes will be brought from the Bolshoi’s historic stage to recreate the full splendor of these classic productions.

The history of Russia’s Bolshoi Theater dates back to 1776, when the first ballets there were staged under the direction of French and Italian choreographers.

Today, Valery Gergiev, the internationally acclaimed conductor, serves as the General Director of the Bolshoi Theater, as well as the Artistic and General Director of the Mariinsky Theater.

The Bolshoi Theater Orchestra, the oldest musical ensemble in Russia, is internationally recognized as one of the world’s top symphony orchestras, with musicians who are laureates and prizewinners of international competitions, as well as Honored and People’s Artists of Russia.

In both productions, the orchestra, conducted by Anton Grishanin, will perform Tchaikovsky’s timeless work.