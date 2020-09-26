Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

  • September 26 2020 10:41:00

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

MUMBAI- Agence France-Presse
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

Indian police hauled in Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone for questioning on Sept. 26 in an escalating drugs probe following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June, sparking a media frenzy with rolling news channels speculating that his former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, drove him to kill himself with narcotics and even black magic.

Rajput’s family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and openly accused Chakraborty, 28, of stealing his money and harassing him.

The actress, who denies any wrongdoing and who has been hounded for months by the media together with her family, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly buying cannabis for Rajput and this week was denied bail.

The saga has now morphed into a probe by authorities into drug-taking within the multi-billion-dollar industry.

Padukone, 34, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was summoned earlier this week for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai as well as actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Singh’s statement was recorded on Friday. Kapoor and Khan were are also expected to appear before the NCB on Saturday.

Earlier this week, TV channel TimesNow broadcast sections of a WhatsApp conversation about procuring hash, alleging that the two people chatting were Padukone and her manager.

Director Karan Johar meanwhile, who has also been a target of TV channels and social media users since Rajput’s death, released a statement on Friday rejecting claims that drugs were consumed at a party that he hosted at his home last year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

    Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

  2. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

  3. US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

    US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

  4. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  5. Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus

    Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus
Recommended
Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey
Women from different countries to trek along 120-km-long Troy Culture Route

Women from different countries to trek along 120-km-long Troy Culture Route
Da Vinci’s Last Supper-inspired silk carpet put up for sale for $80,000

Da Vinci’s Last Supper-inspired silk carpet put up for sale for $80,000
‘Zeugma of the Black Sea’ is 5,500 years old, findings show

‘Zeugma of the Black Sea’ is 5,500 years old, findings show
Some 3 mln tourists visit historical sites in summer

Some 3 mln tourists visit historical sites in summer
Area of Phrygian Valley to be bicycle-friendly

Area of Phrygian Valley to be bicycle-friendly

WORLD Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Sept. 25 when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 6.1 percent to 4.3 million tonnes in July this year compared to the same month last year, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray wants to build on its current perfect run, and Fenerbahçe aims to show its fans what the squad is capable of when the archrivals play this weekend