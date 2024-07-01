Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

LA PAZ
Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.

Morales was initially among the country’s most powerful voices to say the approximately 200 members of the military who marched on Bolivia’s government palace alongside armored vehicles Wednesday had attempted a “coup d’état.” He called for “all those involved in this riot to be arrested and tried.”

But on June 30, Morales joined others who contend Arce himself orchestrated the incident in an attempt to win the sympathy of Bolivians at a time when his popularity is extremely low.

Arce “disrespected the truth, deceived us, lied, not only to the Bolivian people but to the whole world,” Morales said in a local broadcast program. Morales also called for an independent investigation into the military action.

Morales is throwing his support behind an accusation made by former Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga, who allegedly led the coup attempt. Morales said Zuniga had informed colleagues and family of his plan beforehand and while in custody had told authorities that Arce had “betrayed” him.

“The president told me: ‘The situation is very screwed up, very critical. It is necessary to prepare something to raise my popularity,’” Zuniga quoted Arce as saying.

That theory was quickly adopted by Arce’s political enemies, who dubbed it a “self-coup.”

“At some point the truth will be known,” a handcuffed Zuniga told reporters while being transferred to prison.

