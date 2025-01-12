'Bold decisions' to be taken for electricity market: Minister

ISTANBUL

Some bold and groundbreaking decisions will be taken for the electricity distribution and retail market this year, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

While there are major changes in production and consumers become producers, digitalization brings many opportunities and risks, including cybersecurity risks, he said at an event in Istanbul.

“We cannot expect these services to be delivered with outdated approaches… 2025 will be a critical year where we design a new electricity distribution and retail market structure and make bold and groundbreaking decisions,” Bayraktar added.

Bayraktar called on distribution companies to focus specifically on customer services.

"Addressing our shortcomings and concentrating on areas that need improvement will be our top priority in the new era. We will conduct even more intensive oversight going forward,” the minister said.

Bayraktar stated that a total of $20 billion has been invested in the distribution sector by the private sector since 2009.

"The number of subscribers increased from 32.2 million to 50.3 million, and the investment per subscriber rose from $13 to $34. The length of our distribution lines expanded from 947,000 kilometers to 1.4 million kilometers," he explained.

The goal is to maximize the satisfaction of citizens, Bayraktar said, noting that surveys are conducted to determine the expectations of the public.

“This year, we carried out a very comprehensive study. Compared to last year, we see that we have made significant progress in the distribution sector. However, unfortunately, we are not yet at the level we want,” he said.