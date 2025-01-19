BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency

LONDON

The Bank of England has said it will delay implementing rules designed to prevent a 2008-style financial crisis as it awaits clarity on how they will be enforced in the U.S. under Donald Trump.

The one-year delay to January 2027 applies to Basel 3.1 rules, the final set of international banking reforms enacted to ensure banks could withstand financial shocks without being bailed out by taxpayers.

The decision would allow "more time for greater clarity to emerge around its implementation in the United States," the BoE said in a statement.

It added it would also take into account "competitiveness and growth considerations."

The imminent start to Trump's second presidency has cast doubt over how the regulations will be implemented in the US, especially as the Republican has been a vocal proponent of deregulation.

During his first term as president, Trump unwound several regulations imposed on banks after the financial crisis.

Last September, the BoE signalled it would reduce the levels of additional capital British banks would be required to hold under the regulation.

Faced with a struggling British economy, finance minister Rachel Reeves met on Thursday with the heads of several of the U.K.'s main regulators to call for regulatory changes to boost growth.