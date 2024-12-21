Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

LONDON
Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

The body of a Turkish academic, who had been missing since late November, has been recovered from Regent's Canal in London.

The 48-year-old Orhan Ekren, who resided in Milton Keynes, was last spotted near London’s Camden Market on Nov. 26. Police teams ramped up their search efforts after his backpack was discovered near Regent’s Canal, close to London Zoo, the day after his disappearance.

On Dec. 15, a man’s body was pulled from the canal after officers were called to the scene. Police teams sent photos of the body to the family for identification, and two days later, it was confirmed that the body belonged to the Turkish academic.

Orhan Ekren’s body was found near the location of the last signal on a smartphone app the family used to track each other’s whereabouts, stated Banu Ekren, his wife. She also mentioned that an autopsy is underway, and the funeral will be held in Türkiye's Aegean city of İzmir once the body is returned.

Prior to the discovery of the body, Banu Ekren had also recalled the last moments with her husband in an interview with BBC Turkish.

Orhan Ekren took the 7:45 am train to London on the day he disappeared, intending to apply for a Schengen visa and explore the city, according to his wife, Banu Ekren. She first spoke to him that evening around 8:30 p.m. after seeing his location in Camden through the app they used. During their conversation, Orhan was in high spirits, likely under the influence of alcohol, and Banu reminded him that the train service was about to end.

Around 10:30 p.m., after leaving a pub, Orhan began walking. Banu, tracking his location through the app, noticed he was heading toward the canal instead of the train station. She called him again to check on him.

“He gave me a busy signal. The app indicated that he was running. I assumed he was attempting to make his way somewhere. But 10 minutes later, he lost access to the internet,” she recalled.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians

Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians

    Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians

  2. Parliament approves 2025 budget after weeks of talks

    Parliament approves 2025 budget after weeks of talks

  3. Erdoğan pushes for new, civilian constitution

    Erdoğan pushes for new, civilian constitution

  4. 2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in 'friendly fire'

    2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in 'friendly fire'

  5. Greece’s former royal family seeks to reclaim citizenship

    Greece’s former royal family seeks to reclaim citizenship
Recommended
Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians

Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians
Parliament approves 2025 budget after weeks of talks

Parliament approves 2025 budget after weeks of talks
Erdoğan pushes for new, civilian constitution

Erdoğan pushes for new, civilian constitution
Four killed as ambulance helicopter crashes into hospital in Muğla

Four killed as ambulance helicopter crashes into hospital in Muğla
Parliament speaker pledges full support for peace process in Syria

Parliament speaker pledges full support for peace process in Syria

US officials’ meeting with new Syrian leadership ‘very significant’: Fidan

US officials’ meeting with new Syrian leadership ‘very significant’: Fidan
Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
WORLD 2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in friendly fire

2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in 'friendly fire'

Two U.S. Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea on Dec. 22 in "an apparent case of friendly fire," the American military has said.

ECONOMY Türkiye to receive larger foreign capital: Chamber head

Türkiye to receive larger foreign capital: Chamber head

Türkiye is expected to receive larger foreign capital and resource inflows next year as its economy becomes increasingly more stable and incentives investors, according to Erdal Bahçıvan, chairman of the board of directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿