Bodrum’s famed sponge diver sets out on symbolic 1,000-mile voyage

Bodrum’s famed sponge diver sets out on symbolic 1,000-mile voyage

MUĞLA
Bodrum’s famed sponge diver sets out on symbolic 1,000-mile voyage

Mehmet Baş, better known as “Aksona Mehmet” and described as the last sponge diver of Muğla’s town of Bodrum, has embarked on a symbolic voyage across the Aegean to mark the 60th anniversary of his diving career.

Born in Bodrum in 1950, Baş began sponge diving at the age of 15.

Sponge diving, once a traditional livelihood in the Aegean and Mediterranean, involves free-diving or using rudimentary gear to harvest natural sea sponges from the seabed.

For 22 years, Baş pursued his passion at sea, diving in many parts of the world and harvesting sponges. When sponge populations were hit by disease in 1987, he shifted his focus to running his own boat for blue cruises and diving tourism.

Now 75, Baş has set sail with his boat "Aksona Mancorna” for a 1,000-mile journey along the Ayvalık–Enez line of the northern Aegean.

During the trip, which is expected to last around 15 to 20 days, he plans to dive for sponges once more, not for commercial purposes, but as a tribute to generations of sponge divers.

“From North Africa to Çanakkale, countless unnamed graves were left behind by the deep blue’s unsung heroes. This voyage is both in memory of my 60 years and in honor of all sponge divers. The sponges I collect will be given as gifts to institutions,” Baş said before departure.

He marked his departure with a zeybek — a traditional folk dance from western Türkiye characterized by slow, proud movements — performed in front of local officials and sailors.

Looking ahead, he also hopes to sail as far as Gibraltar next year with his tirhandil, a traditional wooden boat, and to become the first Turkish diver to explore the shallow waters there.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

    Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

  2. Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

    Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

  3. Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

    Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

  4. Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

    Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

  5. China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'

    China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Recommended
Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing

Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing
Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’

Turkish cities embrace European Mobility Week ‘for all’
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to solve crisis in Syrias Suwayda

Türkiye welcomes roadmap to solve crisis in Syria's Suwayda
Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive

Türkiye urges UN action over Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive
Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says
WORLD Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops and tanks were pushing deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, the second day of a ground offensive that was widely condemned internationally, as Palestinians fled the devastated area en masse.

ECONOMY UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

British inflation was unchanged in August, official data showed on Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will not cut interest rates again at its meeting this week.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿