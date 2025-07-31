Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August

MUĞLA

The 22nd Bodrum International Ballet Festival, organized by the Turkish State Opera and Ballet Directorate (DOB), will bring world-class ballet productions to the Bodrum Castle from Aug. 1 to 25.

This year’s edition promises to be a vibrant celebration of both classical ballet and modern choreography.

Held annually since 2003, the Bodrum International Ballet Festival has become a cornerstone of Türkiye’s summer cultural calendar, drawing thousands of spectators each year to the Aegean resort town. The festival is widely regarded not only for its stunning seaside venue but also for its ability to showcase a blend of tradition and innovation in dance.

This year’s festival will open on Aug. 1 with “Swan Lake,” one of the most beloved works in the classical ballet repertoire. Presented by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet, the production will feature Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and the classic choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, reinterpreted through the vision of Volkan Ersoy and Armağan Davran. The performance will be reprised on Aug. 2.

Following the opening performance, the Moscow Classical Ballet Theater will take the stage on Aug. 5 and 6 with “Sleeping Beauty,” another Tchaikovsky masterpiece. The production will include principal dancers from the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet, including Fuad Mamedov in the role of Prince Desire.

On Aug. 9 and 10, audiences will be treated to a powerful interpretation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” staged by the Mersin State Opera and Ballet. Set to the emotionally charged score of Sergei Prokofiev, the ballet will be choreographed by the Georgian duo Medeia and Nugzar Magalashvili, whose dramatic and expressive style brings renewed energy to the classic tale of star-crossed lovers.

Spain’s vibrant spirit will take center stage on Aug. 13 and 14 with “Don Quixote,” performed by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet. This colorful and energetic production, choreographed by Armağan Davran and Volkan Ersoy after Marius Petipa, fuses Spanish folk motifs with classical ballet technique.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet will present "Tango Passion" on Aug. 17 and 18, bringing a change of pace with a program rooted in Argentine tango. The evening will include “Crossroads,” choreographed by Can Arslan and “Tangata,” choreographed by Ricardo Fernando. Both pieces explore the tension and intimacy of tango while pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. “Tangata,” set to the music of Astor Piazzolla, has been praised for its dynamic staging and emotional depth.

A dramatic turn awaits audiences on Aug. 21 and 22 with “Blood Wedding,” a powerful modern ballet inspired by the play of the same name by Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca. Performed by the Samsun State Opera and Ballet, this work delves into themes of love, betrayal and fate in a stylized, abstract visual world. The production combines poetry, movement and striking stage design to convey Lorca’s tragic vision.

The festival will close on Aug. 25 with “Electronika,” a cutting-edge contemporary dance program performed by the Ankara and Istanbul Modern Dance Companies (MDT). The four-part production is set entirely to electronic music, creating a sensory experience that merges sound, movement and light.

Each piece explores unique themes, ranging from isolation and identity to environmental anxiety and inner transformation.

Festival director Reşat Çağdaş Ergin said that this year’s program was carefully curated to present a balance between classical works that have stood the test of time and newer productions that reflect current social and artistic trends.

“Our goal is to make ballet accessible and exciting for all audiences. Whether you are a longtime ballet enthusiast or a first-time attendee, there is something for everyone in this year’s festival,” Ergin said.

All performances will take place at the historic Bodrum Castle, a 15th-century structure originally built by the Knights of St. John.

In addition to main stage productions, the festival will also include a limited number of artist talks and behind-the-scenes features to be shared on digital platforms.

Tickets for the festival are available through the Turkish State Opera and Ballet’s official website.