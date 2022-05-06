Bodrum hosts coffee festival

ISTANBUL

Dream Sales Machine, known for its coffee festival organizations, is opening the season with its first three-day Coffee Festival of the year in Bodrum starting today.

The event, which will run until May 8 in Bodrum, will host brands and participants from all around Turkey, giving coffee lovers an opportunity to experience quality coffees and attend coffee seminars and coffee workshops for three days.

Hande Mehan and Kerem Görsev Trio will feature Fatih Erkoç Jazz Project, while Gaye Su Akyol will take the stage with performances all day long during the festival.

The Coffee Festival will also be organized in İzmir from May 27 to 29, in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir from June 3 to 5, in Ankara from Sept. 23 to 25 and in Istanbul from Oct. 6 to 9.