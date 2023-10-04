Bodrum Cup embarks on unique route from Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI

The 35th edition of the Bodrum Cup has embarked on its journey from Thessaloniki, heading towards Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace, sailing on two new routes added this year in honor of the centennial of the Turkish Republic.

Commencing with a visit to the birthplace of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Thessaloniki, the Maximiles Black Bodrum Cup is set to continue with a commemorative ceremony on Oct. 8 at Dolmabahçe Palace, where the great leader drew his final breath. The teams that arrived in the Greek city on Oct. 2 were welcomed by Serkan Gedik, the consul general in Thessaloniki.

The Bodrum Cup, which will bring together thousands of sailors throughout October, set off from Thessaloniki on the morning of Oct. 3 with a fleet of 23 boats for this special stage added to its route as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations.

Following the ceremony at Dolmabahçe, the competition will return to the waters in Bodrum that have witnessed exhilarating races for 35 years, in anticipation of the start on Oct. 17.

The route of this year's sailing races will start from Bodrum's historic harbor and sail to Çökertme, Kissebükü and Gümüşlük before finishing in Bodrum. The trophies of the winners will be handed over to their owners with a grand concert on the night of Oct. 21.

Providing information on the cup, Süleyman Uysal, chairman of the organization’s committee, reminded that they once again arrived in Istanbul for the start five years ago.

"Our odyssey has never been confined to mere races and festivities; we perpetually strive to transmute this exhilarating process into a catalyst for social good. We extend an invitation to all to partake in the unique experience of the Maximiles Black the Bodrum Cup, offering an opportunity to explore both Bodrum and the world of sailing," Uysal said.

Erman Aras, the honorary chairman of the Bodrum Cup, expressed the organization's dedication since its establishment in 1989 to promoting the world of sailing, acquainting with Bodrum, and, in a broader sense, the Mediterranean region.

"In our journey coinciding with the republic's centenary celebrations, we take immense pride in attracting an increasing number of visitors to our country, thereby contributing to the cultural and historical tapestry of Bodrum. With the winds in our sails, we remain steadfast in fortifying Bodrum and the Mediterranean," Aras expressed.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras stressed that Bodrum stands out not only as a hub for entertainment and tourism but also boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, adding that sailing has now become an integral part of the region.