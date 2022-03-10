Bob Dylan to release new book in November

  • March 10 2022 07:00:00

NEW YORK
Nobel laureate and folk-rock legend Bob Dylan will release a new book on songwriting in November, his publisher Simon and Schuster said on March 8.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” slated for publication on Nov. 8, is the first book of new writing Dylan has put out in nearly two decades, since “Chronicles, Volume One” came out in 2004.

The beloved American poet and music artist began writing his latest book in 2010, and it’s comprised of more than 60 essays, musing on artists such as Hank Williams and Nina Simone, along with the craft of songwriting, his publisher said.
“The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time,” said Jonathan Karp, head of Simon and Schuster, in a statement.

“’The Philosophy of Modern Song’ could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”
Rumors of a “Chronicles, Volume Two” have swirled for years but fans will now have “Philosophy” to tide them over until or if that edition comes into public existence.

Dylan, who burst onto the folk scene in New York in the early 1960s, has sold more than 125 million records around the world.

The 80-year-old has maintained a rigorous touring schedule, and is currently on a global jaunt set to continue into 2024.
In 2020 he released his 39th studio album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” to critical acclaim.

He notably won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

