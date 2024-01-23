Boat owners struggle to pay mooring fees

Boat owners struggle to pay mooring fees

ISTANBUL
Boat owners struggle to pay mooring fees

Mooring fees at Turkish marinas have soared three-fold in a year to 80,000 Turkish Liras ($2,645), the president of the Yacht and Boat Industry Association (YATED) has announced, stressing that docks are currently full.

YATED is organizing a Bosphorus Boat Show at the Istanbul Expo Center from Feb. 17 to 24, during which over 1,500 products from more than 250 exhibitors will be exhibited.

Murat Bekiroğlu, the president of YATED, stated that more than 40,000 square meters of space has been sold so far in the fair. "We estimate that we will reach 100 percent occupancy by the time of the fair. Apart from exhibiting boats, yachts, or products needed by the sector at the fair, discussions on the problems of our sector and preparations for the future will also take place."

Bekiroğlu stated that marina occupancy rates have reached 100 percent and that there is a three-fold price increase in mooring fees between 2023 and 2024.

"There is a supply and demand imbalance. As the president of the association, we met with the ministry and explained the situation. But this situation is not something that will change in a short time. For a short-term solution, fishing shelters can be converted into marinas. Both fishermen will have better conditions and boat mooring capacity will be increased,” he stressed.

"The definitive solution is provided by marina investments. If they make these investments, we will attract boat and yacht owners from abroad to Türkiye," he added.

"Marina prices seriously affect the sector. As we sell 8-meter boats to the middle segment, these boats can cost up to 250,000 liras. But while giving these prices, annual mooring fees of marinas cost 80,000 liras. Therefore, there is a disproportion, and we have completely lost the middle segment,” Bekiroğlu stated.

“Boat owners came together, paid the fishing shelters and started to employ a staff there. There are boats parked in the bays all year round, and this increases pollution,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl

Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl
Istanbul ranks third in Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers

Istanbul ranks third in 'Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers'
Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar

Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar
Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland
Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone

Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone
Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields

Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".