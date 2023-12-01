Board established for water management

ANKARA
In pursuit of the effective management and utilization of water resources, a National Water Board has been established under the leadership of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The board aims to ensure high-level coordination for the short and long-term planning and strategies related to water supply, grounded in the fundamental interplay of water, food, energy and ecosystems in both urban and rural areas.

Additionally, it will actively participate in initiatives towards the preservation and balanced utilization of water resources, the development of water policies with a sustainable structure, and the enhancement of monitoring by institutions regarding applications and investments.

“The establishment of the National Water Board marks a significant stride in fortifying Türkiye’s resolute stance in water management, emphasizing the crucial step taken towards the preservation of water resources,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has expressed in a written statement on Nov. 30.

Researchers predict a 10 percent increase in Türkiye’s population by 2030, coupled with a 20 percent decrease in water resources, Yumaklı said, stressing that calculations based on water potential show that Türkiye is under water stress.

"If necessary measures are not taken, it is predicted that the ratio will fall below 1,000 cubic meters in 2030 and Türkiye will be classified as a country suffering from water scarcity. If we do not show loyalty to water, it must be known by our entire nation that we will bid farewell to it,” Yumaklı said.

He expressed that the initiatives undertaken reflect Türkiye’s commitment to bringing a sustainable approach to its water resources and leaving a legacy of healthy water sources for future generations.

Yumaklı called on citizens to mobilize in this aim, saying, "I invite all our citizens partners to contribute to this mobilization to protect our water resources and to join hands for our future."

Water level in Istanbul dams reaches 31 pct

Meanwhile, Istanbul, experiencing record levels of decrease in its dams due to severe drought in recent months, has started receiving the much-needed rainfall in the past weeks, resulting in a notable increase in the water levels of the reservoirs.

The rainfall the city received on Nov. 29 caused a 6 percent increase in the water level in the dams, with the total water rate in the reservoirs rising to 31.03 percent.

Heavy rainfall and storms in the city led to flooding in many areas, causing the death of a 20-year-old under a fallen pole.

The storm that hit the Marmara Sea starting late on Nov. 28, caused severe damage in coastal provinces, with teams rescuing 11 crew members of a ship that ran aground in Istanbul as well. The storm also disrupted maritime traffic as the Istanbul Strait was closed for both directions, and ferry and boat services were canceled.

