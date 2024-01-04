BNP Paribas faces 600-mn-euro hit over Swiss franc loans

BNP Paribas faces 600-mn-euro hit over Swiss franc loans

PARIS
BNP Paribas faces 600-mn-euro hit over Swiss franc loans

French bank BNP Paribas could pay out 600 million euros after reaching a deal to compensate clients judged to have been deceived over mortgages issued in Swiss francs.

Both BNP Paribas and the CLCV consumer association confirmed that a deal had been reached to compensate the approximately 4,400 clients who had contracted the mortgages which carried low interest rates.

The mortgages, issued in 2008 and 2009, were denominated in Swiss francs, and reimbursement was made in euros at current market rates.

As a result, BNP Paribas customers with those mortgages faced sharply higher costs to reimburse their mortgages.

The deal between BNP Paribas and the CLCV was reached after an appeals court in late November ruled that the BNP Paribas subsidiary that issued the mortgages had not properly warned investors of the currency risks involved.

CLCV was separately pursuing legal action to get the abusive clauses of the mortgage contracts nullified.

The consumer association said in a statement that BNP Paribas would offer all the affected borrowers a settlement.

According to a source, most borrowers would receive between 120,000 and 150,000 euros, which would put the total cost to BNP Paribas at between 400 and 600 million euros.

BNP Paribas did not want to comment on the financial aspects of the accord.

Lenders in a number of countries issued mortgages in Swiss francs in the run-up to the global financial crisis as interest rates in Switzerland were lower.

Polish borrowers won an important ruling from the EU's top court last year in their legal fight against local banks that had issued Swiss-franc mortgage loans.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

    Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

  2. PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

    PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

  3. Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

    Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

  4. China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

    China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

  5. Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes as Mideast tensions rise

    Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes as Mideast tensions rise
Recommended
Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek
Argentina court suspends Milei labor reforms

Argentina court suspends Milei labor reforms
Selçuk Bayraktar top taxpayer in 2022

Selçuk Bayraktar top taxpayer in 2022
M&A transactions volume declines to $8 billion last year

M&A transactions volume declines to $8 billion last year
Defense sector’s exports climb to $5.6 billion last year

Defense sector’s exports climb to $5.6 billion last year
AJet aims to carry 16 million international passengers

AJet aims to carry 16 million international passengers
BYD overtakes Tesla for most EV sales

BYD overtakes Tesla for most EV sales
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation is high but is moving in line with the economic program, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that under the current expectations, the decline in inflation will continue.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.