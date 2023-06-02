‘Blue Roads’ identified in Black Sea for diving tourism

‘Blue Roads’ identified in Black Sea for diving tourism

ORDU
‘Blue Roads’ identified in Black Sea for diving tourism

Within the scope of the “Ordu to Hopa Blue Road Project” carried out in five provinces in the Eastern Black Sea region, 43 points suitable for diving tourism have been determined.

The Eastern Black Sea Development Agency (DOKA) launched the “Ordu to Hopa Blue Road Project” in order to spread diving tourism in the northern cities of Ordu, Giresun, Trabzon, Rize and Artvin.

Within the scope of the project carried out under the leadership of academic Mehmet Aydın from Ordu University’s Marine Sciences Faculty, research was carried out in the marine area between the Ünye district of Ordu and Artvin’s Hopa district.

Some 43 points suitable for diving tourism were determined in the Eastern Black Sea Region, while marine life and biodiversity that can be encountered underwater during the studies were also brought to light.

With the data obtained at the end of the study, the diving routes were put together in a catalog.

The catalog will be transferred to the online platform in the following processes and will be offered to the service of those who want to dive in the Eastern Black Sea.

Providing information regarding the study, Aydın stated that they determined 16 diving routes in Ordu, 19 in Giresun, seven in Trabzon and one in Artvin.

During the 2.5 years of work, the team determined the biodiversity by taking photos and videos and implemented a quite successful tourism project with which people who dive can see what they face in the region.

“We have brought an alternative dimension to tourism,” he said.

The most suitable area for diving tourism in the Black Sea is Ordu, Aydın pointed out, saying, “We have determined that Fatsa, Yalıköy and Perşembe districst of Ordu befit with the diving tourism.”

“Due to the fact that the region receives a lot of precipitation, erosion is quite high. For this reason, suspended matter comes with surface waters, rivers and streams. Therefore, there are not many places in the Black Sea that can make diving enjoyable. Ordu is a much better field in this context,” Aydın expressed.

If the authorities aim to develop diving tourism in the Black Sea, they definitely should consider Ordu, he said.

“If necessary, they can enrich the underwater by placing different structures there in order to make diving in the region more attractive,” Aydın expressed.

Blue Roads,

WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

    Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

  2. Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies

    Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies

  3. US averts first-ever default with 11th-hour debt deal

    US averts first-ever default with 11th-hour debt deal

  4. Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

    Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

  5. Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent

    Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent
Recommended
121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated

121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated
Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches

Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches
‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland

‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland
Fish market reopens in quake-hit city

Fish market reopens in quake-hit city
2,000-year-old lighthouse reconstructed in Patara ancient city

2,000-year-old lighthouse reconstructed in Patara ancient city
Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds
WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

ECONOMY Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

The recovery in the Turkish manufacturing sector was sustained in May amid further reports by the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey respondents of improving customer demand, showed a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

SPORTS Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish national athlete Merve Dinçel has bagged a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Championship, defeating top-ranked athlete Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand.