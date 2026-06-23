Blue-green Lily Trail awaits nature lovers

KOCAELİ

Winding 90 kilometers along the Black Sea coastline, the Lily Trail is officially welcoming outdoor enthusiasts back to its shores for the summer.

Located in the Kandıra district and developed by the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality to promote ecotourism, the route has become a popular destination for visitors seeking both nature and seaside experiences.

The five-stage trail begins in the Babalı neighborhood near the Sakarya border and extends to Sardala Cove on the border of Ağva, offering visitors a route rich in biodiversity and historical heritage.

Named after the protected endemic sea daffodil, a symbol of the region, the trail also features several sites of historical significance.

One of its most notable landmarks is Pink Rocks, where stone used in the construction of many architectural works in Istanbul during the Ottoman era was quarried.

The route also contains traces of harbor structures dating back to the Roman and Byzantine periods, bringing together history and nature along the same path.

Among the most scenic sections is the stage between Kerpe and Sarısu, where intertwined linden, laurel and coastal pine trees form natural tunnels. During June, the blooming linden and laurel trees fill the area with distinctive fragrances, creating a unique atmosphere for hikers.

Considered a moderately challenging route, the Lily Trail passes through popular destinations including Uzunkum Nature Park, Cebeci Beach, Kefken, Kerpe, Sarısu, Seyrek and Bağırganlı.

Each stage can be completed in approximately seven to eight hours and is marked with internationally recognized trail signs.

As outdoor activities increase during the warmer months, visitors can enjoy the coastline while spending time immersed in nature.

Since much of the route passes through open terrain, hikers are advised to bring adequate equipment and sufficient water supplies.

Suitable for day trips or weekend hiking excursions, the trail also offers accommodation options ranging from boutique guesthouses to campsites.



Route families can enjoy together

Kandıra Tourism Association President Murat Güneş said the five-stage route offers numerous opportunities for walking, отдых, swimming, camping and photography.

He noted that the first stage extends between Uzunkum Beach, home to the sea daffodils that give the trail its name, and Kefken, while Pink Rocks Nature Park is one of the most remarkable attractions along this section.

According to Güneş, the second stage runs between Kefken and Kerpe, featuring Kumcağız Beach and the Eagle Rocks of Kerpe. The third stage, between Kerpe and Sarısu, combines forest and sea scenery, while the fourth stage offers opportunities for canoeing on the Sarısu stream.

The final stage stretches between Seyrek and Bağırganlı and ends at Sardala Cove, a popular camping destination near the Istanbul border.

“The trail is becoming more widely known every year,” Güneş said. “People come not only during the summer season but throughout the year, often in groups of 10 to 20 people, while some visit individually. It is a route that families can enjoy with their children. It is not excessively long or exhausting, and visitors do not need to be professional hikers if they choose individual stages.”

Güneş added that the sea daffodils typically bloom between late June and early July and remain vibrant until September, recommending that visitors plan their trips during this period if they wish to see the flowers.

He also noted that road improvements between İzmit and Kandıra were completed this year, making access easier. Visitors using the Northern Marmara Motorway can reach the Kandıra coastline within 40 to 45 minutes after exiting the toll booths.