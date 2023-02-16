Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

WASHINGTON
Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel on Feb. 19 to Türkiye to discuss support after a massive earthquake, his first trip to the NATO ally.

Blinken will visit Incirlik air base, through which the United States has shipped aid, and then hold talks in the capital Ankara on "continued U.S. support," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Feb. 15. 

The top U.S. diplomat will also take part in the Munich Security Conference, where the Ukraine war and tensions with China will take center-stage, and will visit Greece.

The United States has flown in some 200 rescuers and contributed an initial $85 million in relief for Türkiye, deploying Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters to bring supplies to worst-hit areas.

The visit, which was being planned before the February 6 earthquake that has killed nearly 40,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, will be the first by Blinken to Türkiye after more than two years in office.

But the Biden administration viewed Türkiye as helpful for a mediatory role between Russia and Ukraine, including in a deal to ship grain through the Black Sea to alleviate world shortages.

 

Turkey,

WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

    Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

  2. White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

    White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

  3. China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

    China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

  4. Turks rally to help quake victims

    Turks rally to help quake victims

  5. Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

    Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit
Recommended
NATO chief due in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster

NATO chief due in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster
Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes

Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes
Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors

Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors
Foreign support focusing now on setting up field hospitals in quake-hit zone

Foreign support focusing now on setting up field hospitals in quake-hit zone
Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM

Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM
EU President and President of Council of EU send support

EU President and President of Council of EU send support
WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom.

ECONOMY Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to be his top economic advisor, ahead of a potential reelection campaign and as the administration battles stubbornly high inflation.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.