Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel on Feb. 19 to Türkiye to discuss support after a massive earthquake, his first trip to the NATO ally.

Blinken will visit Incirlik air base, through which the United States has shipped aid, and then hold talks in the capital Ankara on "continued U.S. support," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Feb. 15.

The top U.S. diplomat will also take part in the Munich Security Conference, where the Ukraine war and tensions with China will take center-stage, and will visit Greece.

The United States has flown in some 200 rescuers and contributed an initial $85 million in relief for Türkiye, deploying Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters to bring supplies to worst-hit areas.

The visit, which was being planned before the February 6 earthquake that has killed nearly 40,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, will be the first by Blinken to Türkiye after more than two years in office.

But the Biden administration viewed Türkiye as helpful for a mediatory role between Russia and Ukraine, including in a deal to ship grain through the Black Sea to alleviate world shortages.