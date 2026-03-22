Iranian missiles sow panic, destruction in Israeli towns

ARAD

Israeli security forces work at the site struck by an Iranian missile in Jerusalem's Old City Friday, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Sheltering from an Iranian missile attack on his town in southern Israel on March 21, 17-year-old Ido Franky heard "terrifying" blasts like nothing he had experienced before.

An Iranian missile hit Franky's town of Arad, hours after another struck Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, wounding dozens and leaving entire apartment blocks with heavy damage.

Franky rushed to shelter with his family as air raid sirens sounded, warning of an incoming attack.

"There was a 'boom, boom!', my mother was screaming," he said near the impact site.

"This was terrifying... this town had never seen anything like this," the teenager told AFP.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said 84 wounded people were taken to hospitals from the Arad scene, including 10 in serious condition.

In the early hours of March 22, dozens of people were still at the site, taking photos or calling friends and family to share details of the destruction, even as police warned residents on loudspeakers not to approach.

Security forces patrolled the streets with flashlights while rescuers searched the rubble to ensure all casualties had been recovered.

A crater around five meters was left amid the bombed-out buildings.

An earlier missile attack hit the town of Dimona, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) southwest of Arad.

Dimona hosts a facility widely believed to possess the Middle East's sole nuclear arsenal, although Israel has never confirmed possessing nuclear weapons.

Israel has maintained a policy of ambiguity about its nuclear program and the plant officially focuses on research.

The missile fell about five kilometers away from the facility, leaving about 30 people wounded according to rescuers.

Online videos showed the missile engulfed in a ball of fire, crashing into the ground.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was "a very difficult evening in the battle for our future.”

"We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts," Netanyahu told Arad's mayor, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin wrote on X that "air defense systems operated but did not intercept the missile, we will investigate the incident."

Israeli media have shared footage from Arad and Dimona, capturing scenes that have replayed across the country in attacks since the war began on Feb. 28 with U.S.-Israeli air raids on Iran.

In security camera footage aired by Israeli networks, people could be seen being thrown to the ground by the force of the blast as glass windows shatter.