12 workers injured as blast at Tüpraş facility triggers fire

12 workers injured as blast at Tüpraş facility triggers fire

KOCAELİ
12 workers injured as blast at Tüpraş facility triggers fire

Emergency teams on Nov. 5 brought blazes under control at a facility of oil refinery Tüpraş in the northwestern province of Kocaeli after an explosion sparked a fire, with 12 workers slighlty injured.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. at Tüpraş’s İzmit facility during a scheduled drill.

“A planned drill was underway at Tüpraş and all local institutions were informed. An incident that arose during the drill has now been brought under control. There is no cause for alarm,” Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Büyükakın stated.

The injured workers were transferred to a nearby hospital, the company said in a statement.

The fire occurred during compressor maintenance work, it added.

Local media reported that residents heard a loud explosion and observed dense clouds rising from the facility. Some reports noted that nearby residents left their homes in a state of alarm.

Upon notification, a significant number of firefighting units were dispatched to the scene, where the fire was quickly brought under control. The exact section of the refinery affected remains unidentified.

In response to the incident, Tüpraş shares traded on Borsa Istanbul were temporarily suspended, pending an official statement from the company.

After the explosion, Tüpraş shares experienced a decline, falling 1.89 percent on the day to trade at 139.90 TL prior to the suspension.

Tüpraş, which operates refineries in Kocaeli, the western province of İzmir, the central city of Kırıkkale and the southeastern province of Batman, with a total annual crude oil processing capacity of 30 million tons, stands as Türkiye’s largest industrial company and pivotal energy sector player.

It ranks as Europe’s seventh-largest refinery and is among the most complex in the Mediterranean region.

blast,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

    R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

  2. Agriculture sector to benefit from extended FTA with UK

    Agriculture sector to benefit from extended FTA with UK

  3. 48 women killed last month in Türkiye, highest in 14 years: Report

    48 women killed last month in Türkiye, highest in 14 years: Report

  4. Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

    Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

  5. Qatar votes overwhelmingly to scrap legislative polls

    Qatar votes overwhelmingly to scrap legislative polls
Recommended
48 women killed last month in Türkiye, highest in 14 years: Report

48 women killed last month in Türkiye, highest in 14 years: Report
Erdoğan calls on Turkic world to lend more support to Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan calls on Turkic world to lend more support to Turkish Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat due in Athens for key talks

Turkish top diplomat due in Athens for key talks
Parliament members inspect drought-hit Aegean lake

Parliament members inspect drought-hit Aegean lake

Football federation to penalize clubs promoting illegal betting

Football federation to penalize clubs promoting illegal betting
Erdoğan congratulates Trump on apparent US election victory

Erdoğan congratulates Trump on apparent US election victory
Türkiye tightens eastern border security against migration, smuggling

Türkiye tightens eastern border security against migration, smuggling
WORLD Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has stated that his ministry is considering introducing a separate law for the mediation system, which resolves legal issues between parties without the need for court intervention.
ECONOMY R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

Türkiye’s gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) rose from 198.7 billion Turkish Liras in 2022 to 377.5 billion liras last year, a 90 percent increase, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 6.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿