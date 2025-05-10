Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial

Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial

LOS ANGELES
Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial

In the latest development in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb have confirmed that the actress intends to take the stand when the case heads to trial next year.

“This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of sexual harassment on set and the retaliation that followed. Of course she will testify,” Hudson and Gottlieb said in a statement to CNN on May 8.

Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department in December, preceding a lawsuit that followed about a week later. She also claimed that Baldoni, along with his PR representatives, orchestrated a “social manipulation campaign” to hurt her reputation in the media while they were promoting “It Ends with Us,” their 2024 film at the center of the dispute.

Gottlieb said that Lively plans to testify because “the ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial.”

“We expect that to be the case here with Lively,” he added. “So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial.”

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said, “Although obviously uncomfortable for the Lively parties, the truth is not a distraction. The truth has been clearly shown through unedited receipts, documents and real life footage.”

In an amended complaint filed in February, Lively alleged other women also raised claims about Baldoni’s behavior on set.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views

Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views
Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10

Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10
Kahramanmaraş awaits to be discovered

Kahramanmaraş awaits to be discovered
When flavor becomes emotion: The case of cheese

When flavor becomes emotion: The case of cheese
Jumbo: Animated Indonesian film smashing records

'Jumbo': Animated Indonesian film smashing records
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿