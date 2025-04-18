Blake Lively on the 2025 TIME100 List

NEW YORK
Blake Lively has been named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

The “Another Simple Favor” actress, 37, is part of a batch that also includes big names like Scarlett Johansson, Joe Rogan and Donald Trump.

Lively's inclusion on the 2025 TIME100 comes in the middle of a contentious legal battle with her It Ends with Us director/costar Justin Baldoni, which began when she sued him late last year.

In a statement to TIME, civil-rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill said, "I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched “Gossip Girl.” The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems."

Ifill also said that the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, "reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund."

"I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention," she continued. "I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework."

Other celebrities who made the 22nd annual TIME100 include cover stars Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams and Ed Sheeran, plus Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

