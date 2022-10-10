‘Black Night’ best film at Golden Orange

ANTALYA
The 59th Golden Orange Film Festival ended on Oct. 8 at a ceremony held at the Antalya Sports Hall. The festival’s Best Picture Award went to Özcan Alper’s “Karanlık Gece” (Black Night).

In this year’s festival, where 25 awards were given in five categories, Emin Alper’s film “Kurak Günler” (Burning Days) became the most awarded movie with nine awards.

“All of the movies we watched focused on the problems we face every day. Justice, conscience, masculine violence, lynching, corruption, mourning, rule and others,” said the National Feature Film Competition Awards Jury President Yeşim Ustaoğlu. Other members of the jury were Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan, Azra Deniz Okyay, Harun Tekin, Haydar Ergülen, Nurgül Yeşilçay and Uğur İçbak.

Director of the film “Black Night,” Alper and his entire team took the stage at the award ceremony and the award was presented by Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Muhittin Böcek.

The festival’s Dr. Avni Tolunay Special Jury Award went to the film “Ayna Ayna” (Mirror Mirror), by director Belmin Söylemez and screenwriter-producer Haşmet Topaloğlu.

Among the other awards, Emin Alper won the Best Director Award for his film “Burning Days” while the Behlül Dal Best Debut Film Award went to “Kar ve Ayı (Snow and Bear) by director Selcen Ergun.

The Cahide Sonku Award was given to Çiğdem Mater, the producer of the film “Burning Days.” The festival’s Best Actress Award was presented to Merve Dizdar in “Snow and Bear” while the Best Actor Award was shared by Selahattin Paşalı in “Burning Days” and Cem Yiğit in “LCV Lütfen Cevap Veriniz” (RSVP Please Respond).

Association of Film Critics of Türkiye (SİYAD) Best Film Award was given in memory of Murat Özer, who passed away in March, for the film “Burning Days.”

In the International category, Best Picture Award went to “The Visitor” and it was presented to director Martín Boulocq and producer Andrea Camponovo.

In this category, Damian Kocur, the director of “Bread and Salt,” won the Best Director Award.

The 59th Golden Orange Film Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality with the contributions of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, kicked off on Oct. 1 with a traditional cortege in the southern province of Antalya. This year 66 films by 74 directors from 33 countries were screened at the festival.

