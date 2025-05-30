Black market, bots exacerbate Schengen visa appointment crisis for Turkish citizens

Black market, bots exacerbate Schengen visa appointment crisis for Turkish citizens

ISTANBUL
Black market, bots exacerbate Schengen visa appointment crisis for Turkish citizens

Turkish citizens, already affected by Schengen visa rejections, now face a new challenge as securing appointments at foreign consulates becomes increasingly difficult due to the widespread use of automated bots and exploitation by intermediaries.

Despite a slight decrease in rejection rates as per recent data, Türkiye is now arguing challenges in securing appointments.

A growing number of applicants have resorted to automated software and bots in a desperate bid to secure scarce appointment slots. These bots can access appointment systems at a speed far beyond human capability, instantly identifying availability, auto-filling forms and overwhelming the system with simultaneous entries.

This allows them to hoard appointment slots en masse, which are then resold on the black market at exorbitant prices.

These automated programs not only exhaust legitimate availability but also compromise the integrity of appointment systems, creating artificial scarcity.

By scraping websites in real-time, they are capable of manipulating access and shutting out genuine applicants.

In response, VFS Global — a third-party provider of visa and passport management services contracted by numerous diplomatic missions — has implemented a series of countermeasures.

“We take action every single day,” stated Sertan Aslantürk, VFS Global’s Deputy Regional Head for Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

“Initially, we introduced virtual point-of-sale systems due to bot interference. Subsequently, we implemented virtual keyboards, IP address restrictions and blocked VPN-based access.”

Aslantürk further revealed the introduction of a digital “waiting room” mechanism to mitigate the exploitative tactics employed by these applications.

Individuals are forced to spend days glued to their screens in hopes of catching an available slot, while others, unwilling to wait, turn to intermediaries, many of whom demand staggering fees.

“Some agents are demanding between 500 and 1,000 euros, sometimes even as much as 3,000 euros,” Orhan İşcil, the managing director of a visa services company, told private broadcaster NTV. 

“It’s a completely unregulated market. I urge our citizens not to trust advertisements they encounter on social media. Many have handed over money only to be met with silence — no appointment, no recourse.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  2. Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

    Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

  3. Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

    Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

  4. Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

    Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

  5. Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration

    Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration
Recommended
Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe
Record-holding divers call for urgent action in Marmara Sea

Record-holding divers call for urgent action in Marmara Sea
Visitors trace Turkish footprint in Ottoman gem’ Prizren

Visitors trace Turkish footprint in 'Ottoman gem’ Prizren
Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace

Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace
Fidan meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev

Fidan meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev
Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of $2 trillion terror scourge

Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'
Kurtulmuş meets AKP, CHP ahead of speaker election

Kurtulmuş meets AKP, CHP ahead of speaker election
WORLD Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

Flash flooding earlier this week in central Nigeria killed more than 150 people, a local disaster response spokesman told AFP on Saturday, while displacing 3,000, levelling more than 250 homes and washing away two bridges.
ECONOMY Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50 percent from next week, the latest salvo in his trade wars aimed at protecting domestic industries.
SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿