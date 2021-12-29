BIPO Marathon starts today

ISTANBUL

Borusan Sanat welcomes 2022 with world-renowned musicians as well as distinguished conductors and soloists, who took the stage in Borusan Sanat, with the BIPO Marathon. During the marathon, in which five different concerts will take place for five days, music lovers will be able to listen to the most popular works of classical music on Borusan Classic radio every day at 8 p.m.

Carlo Tenan, one of Europe’s most beloved conductors with both opera performances and orchestral concerts, will present a selection of Mozart and Elgar works in her concert titled “Masterpieces with BIPO-III” tonight.

In the second concert of the marathon on Dec. 30, BIPO will present famous conductor Garrett Keast. Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and Lobkowicz Trio will accompany the soloist violinist Jan Mráček. Beethoven’s 8th Symphony, as well as works by Dvořák and Mendelssohn, will be performed at the concert.

The New Year Concert, determined according to a poll conducted on social media, will be broadcast on Borusan Classic on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Gábor Káli will conduct BIPO in this concert. Soloist and violinist Giovanni Guzzo will perform in the concert.

On the first day of the new year, BIPO will host cellist Camille Thomas with selections from three masters of classical music. Thomas will perform the Concerto in A minor, one of the rare pieces that Robert Schumann brought to the concerto repertoire.

The marathon will end on Jan. 2 with the permanent guest conductor of the orchestra, Patrick Hahn. BIPO will perform works by two different master composers from two different centuries and cultures.