E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month

ISTANBUL

Several shopping days in November are expected to generate a record business volume of 500 billion Turkish Liras ($14.6 billion) for e-commerce platforms, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, the president of the Association of E-Commerce Operators (ETİD)

Companies will offer special deals and discounts on occasions such as Cyber Monday, Singles’ Day, Teachers’ Day and the Nov. 22 Shopping Day.

“Türkiye will experience a sort of “shopping madness” in November with sales on e-commerce platforms hitting 500 billion liras,” Çevikoğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that this would mean a 110 percent increase from a year ago.

Discounts on e-commerce platforms spread throughout November in order to reduce the burden on logistics infrastructures and not to cause delays, he explained.

There will be one more discount promotion campaign, called the “Last Sunday of the Year,” on Dec. 29, Çevikoğlu said, adding that the total turnover of the e-commerce market is expected to exceed 3 trillion liras in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry imposed a fine of 24.2 million liras on digital platforms and internet service providers for practices that harmed consumers.

Inspections found out that some digital platform and internet service provider companies demanded a fee from consumers for the service not actually provided, made changes in the terms of the commitment agreement to the detriment of the consumer and failed to provide the promised quality of service, the ministry said in a statement.