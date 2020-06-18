Bionic arm helps guide cling to life   

  • June 18 2020 07:00:00

Bionic arm helps guide cling to life   

GAZİANTEP - Anadolu Agency
Bionic arm helps guide cling to life

 

A 30-year-old woman from the southeastern province of Gaziantep, who has survived a string of traumas and health problems including cancer, a heart attack, falling from height and a traffic accident, has been holding on to life with a bionic arm she had installed after losing an arm in a minibus crash.

Zübeyde Nisa Karabacak, who has named her bionic arm “Revo,” works as a guide for the Gaziantep Municipality. 

“Revo is my fellow traveler,” said Karabacak, while adding that she can put on nail polish, do housework, play the violin and tambourine, and even paint with her bionic arm. 

Karabacak survived her first trauma when she was only a child. 

She fell from the second storey of her house to the ground. She still believes surviving the accident was a “miracle.” 

Karabacak experienced the second trauma of her life when she was diagnosed with parathyroid cancer at the age of 17.

Having suspended her university education for treatments, she was immediately taken into surgery after she had a heart attack three years later. 

The last trauma Karabacak experienced was in 2016, when she lost her arm in a minibus accident. 

People around her have said “it was too much to handle.”

But when she first had “Revo” installed, she said, “Life has just begun.” 

“That was the most peaceful sleep I ever had,” said Karabacak, speaking about the first night she first slept with the prosthesis.
 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  2. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  3. Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

    Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

  5. High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

    High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
Recommended
Bomb planted in truck kills 4 civilians in Şırnak

Bomb planted in truck kills 4 civilians in Şırnak
Turkey assessing damages from earthquake

Turkey assessing damages from earthquake
Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province

Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province
Volunteer university students offer free online lessons

Volunteer university students offer free online lessons
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
WORLD Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has hampered the Chinese capital’s hesitant return to normality, rekindling fears for the economy as some businesses grind to a halt and consumers stay away.
ECONOMY Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a ’Final Eight’ in Lisbon in August instead of Istanbul, UEFA said on June 17.