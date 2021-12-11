Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

  • December 11 2021 10:18:00

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON
Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

U..S President Joe Biden said on Dec. 10 he called Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and discussed tensions on the Ukrainian border, where tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed.

Biden tweeted he had called Scholz to congratulate him on becoming German leader. "I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia’s destabilizing military buildup," he wrote.

The call with Scholz capped an intense week of telephone diplomacy for Biden on Ukraine, which fears Russian invasion.
On Tuesday, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him of severe economic sanctions if the troops deployed to the border go on the attack.

He also said the United States would work with Russia in restarting a diplomatic process.

Biden spoke to major European powers before and after the Putin talks. On Thursday he called the president of Ukraine and the leaders of nine eastern European allies.

Scholz took over from his long-standing predecessor Angela Merkel this week.

In a statement, the White House said Scholz and Biden also discussed a "full range of global challenges, including continued efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic, counter the threat of climate change, and address Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine."

WORLD Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zarrab lives lavish life in US

    Zarrab lives lavish life in US

  2. Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

    Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

  3. Virus cases remain steady, says minister

    Virus cases remain steady, says minister

  4. Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

    Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

  5. Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

    Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey
Recommended
Trump in foul-mouthed tirade on old ally Netanyahu: Report

Trump in foul-mouthed tirade on old ally Netanyahu: Report
US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France

US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France
New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID’s animal origin

Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID’s animal origin
Biden gives Ukraine ’strong’ support in phone call to Zelensky

Biden gives Ukraine ’strong’ support in phone call to Zelensky
Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike
WORLD Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

U..S President Joe Biden said on Dec. 10 he called Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and discussed tensions on the Ukrainian border, where tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed.
ECONOMY Germany planning 60-bln-euro ‘future’ fund

Germany planning 60-bln-euro ‘future’ fund

Germany’s new government is planning to earmark 60 billion euros ($68 billion) to fund “future investment” including its plans to tackle climate change, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Dec. 10.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.