Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

ISTANBUL

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has sent a letter to Volkan Bozkır, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Bozkır announced on his Twitter account on Jan. 4.



“We look forward to working with you and the U.N. General Assembly on addressing the range of issues and opportunities,” Biden said in the letter.



In the letter, which was signed in December 2020, Biden noted, “Vice-President-elect Harris and I will take office at a time of great global challenges.”



Thanking Bozkır, Biden concluded the letter, saying, “I look forward to future dialogue.”



Bozkır, who posted the letter on his Twitter account, thanked Biden for his words.



“The letter I received from Joseph R. Biden Jr., president-elect of the United States. I thank the warm remarks,” Bozkır said in his Twitter post.



“I am also looking forward to the future dialogue and close cooperation,” Bozkır stated.



Bozkır, a veteran diplomat and parliamentarian, was elected as the president of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 17, 2020. Bozkır is the first Turkish national who has become the president of the U.N. General Assembly.



Biden’s inauguration will take place Jan. 20 on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.