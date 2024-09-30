Biden rules out intervening in looming dockworkers strike

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Joe Biden has said he would not intervene in labor negotiations involving thousands of dockworkers on the verge of a strike which could shut down major ports and snarl U.S. trade.

The president was traveling back to Washington from Delaware when he was asked by reporters if he would get involved in the dispute, to which he said "no," because of "collective bargaining."

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which represents 85,000 dockworkers among 36 U.S. ports, has been in contract negotiations since May which have stalled in recent weeks.

The union plans for workers "at all Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports" to walkout at midnight on Oct. 1 if a new contract is not agreed upon by then with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents shipping companies and terminal operators.

"USMX refuses to address a half-century of wage subjugation where Ocean Carriers profits skyrocketed from millions to mega-billion dollars, while ILA longshore wages remained flat," the union said  on Sept. 29 in a statement.

The walkout would affect 14 large ports along the country's eastern and southern coast but would not affect western ports.

Biden styles himself as one of the most "pro-union" presidents in U.S. history.

Billions in U.S. trade could be affected if the workers strike.

The economic impact of the strike could also affect early voting, already underway, in the tight November presidential election.

