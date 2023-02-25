Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

WASHINGTON
Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

President Joe Biden indicated on Feb. 24 that he will indeed be announcing a 2024 bid for a second term -- only not right away.

Speculation has been mounting over Biden's plans. At 80, he is the oldest person ever in the US presidency and while he has repeatedly said he intends to run again, he has yet to commit.

In an interview with ABC News' David Muir, he said "my intention is..., has been from the beginning, to run."

Asked about an earlier interview Friday in which his wife First Lady Jill Biden told the Associated Press that the time and place of a campaign announcement was all that remained to decide, Biden quipped: "As my mother would say, 'God love her.'"

However, he indicated that he is in no hurry.

"There's too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign," he said. "I've got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign."

Asked by ABC whether his age is part of his calculation on whether or not to run, Biden said: "No. But it's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It's totally legitimate to do that."

"The only thing I can say is 'watch me,'" he added, referring to his record in office.

Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. Earlier this month, an extensive medical test found him to be "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the president."

reelection,

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine
Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe
Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister

Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister
North Korea fires more missiles after US-South Korea nuclear drill

North Korea fires more missiles after US-South Korea nuclear drill
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.