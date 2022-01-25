Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

  January 25 2022

WASHINGTON
US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the sidelines of a White House photo op.

As journalists were leaving the room after the event, a reporter from Fox News, the favorite channel of conservatives, asked whether inflation is a political liability.

The Democratic leader, possibly unaware that his microphone was still on, began by deadpanning: "It’s a great asset. More inflation."

And then muttered, "What a stupid son of a bitch," before glancing briefly down.

A pool reporter who was in the room at the time admitted to not being able to hear what Biden actually said over the noise.
But he added that he would "direct your attention to video of the event if you are curious how the president really feels about being asked about inflation from Fox’s Peter Doocy."

Doocy shrugged the insult off in a later interview on Fox.

"Yeah nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true," he said, nonchalantly.

