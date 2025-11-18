Beyond Aid: An Istanbul forum to explore development cooperation futures

Steliana Nedera

In a fast-changing world, organizations supporting sustainable development need to stay agile and tuned to the signals of change. New trends in cooperation for sustainable development are emerging: from ODA (official development assistance) to stronger home-grown, national and regional initiatives, from grants to blended finance mechanisms, with private finance and investment a growing presence along public financing flows. We see countries in the region of Europe and Central Asia launching new initiatives for regional cooperation, towards solving complex and systemic issues that can be addressed only by working together – be that water scarcity, preserving valuable natural resources, addressing shortages in the labor force, keeping industries competitive.

This week’s Istanbul Development Dialogues 2025 (#IDD2025), organized by UNDP in partnership with Türkiye, offers participants a platform to discuss cooperation models and exchange solutions, forge new ideas and new partnerships.

Alongside governments steering new policies and international projects, the role of the private sector in sustainable development is only growing. The participation at IDD2025 of companies such as Mastercard, Trendyol, Sabancı Foundation, Freedom Holding and many others, shows how business leaders are committed to making green and digital change successful, in the region and globally. For these companies, sustainability and the circular economy are not just theoretical concepts or a niche environmental agenda, but a pathway for competitiveness and resilience.

We’ll be connecting promising yet experimental models to wider strategies for mainstreaming circularity, showing how to move beyond recycling to systems thinking.

Technology is a key driver of change in today's world. A dedicated dialogue at this forum on digital and artificial intelligence explores why many digital transformation projects struggle. The problem isn't the technology, but how it’s introduced. Digital transformation requires the right infrastructure, skilled people, user trust, and effective governance, and we need to shift from a technology-only approach to building digital ecosystems that put people at the center.

Trade, development and regionalization are another major focus, as trade is a powerful driver of growth, resilience and shared prosperity. As global supply chains undergo transformation, new routes and green corridors are shaping to enhance regional resilience. How can we ensure these major projects enhance people's opportunities, and do not lead to greater inequalities? The trade and economic prosperity agenda goes hand in hand with sustainable development agenda. Experts from Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade, CEFTA, the OECD and private sector will explore challenges and opportunities – from policy reforms for diversification, to success stories in regional integration, to innovations in green and digital trade.

Digitalization, AI, and automation are set to rewrite how industries function, while the green transition is reshaping what societies value. The question is no longer if jobs will change, but how fast — and who will be ready. This is especially urgent for youth entering a world of work defined by transformation. As we look towards the future of work, business leaders, youth and government representatives will share experiences in workforce adaptation, reskilling, and creating fair working conditions.

Ten years ago, the Istanbul Development Dialogues were initiated through UNDP's strategic partnership with Türkiye, reflecting the shared vision for a sustainable future. In 2025, this anniversary edition proves that Istanbul Development Dialogues have become an invitation to rethink development and cooperation models powering it, towards shaping future-ready development solutions.

Steliana Nedera, Manager, Istanbul Regional Hub, UNDP Europe and Central Asia